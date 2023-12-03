Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Suffers Broken Hand Injury in Loss to Cardinals

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick completed Sunday's game despite breaking his left hand midway through the 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Fitzpatrick had a cast put on his hand at halftime before returning to the field, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

He recorded five tackles in the loss.

Fitzpatrick was playing in his first game in over a month after missing four contests due to a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prior to his hamstring injury, Fitzpatrick had recorded 54 combined tackles in seven games.

Fitzpatrick told reporters after the game he suffered the injury while making a tackle early in Sunday's game, per the Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski.

"A few plays in, I was trying to punch with it, and that's when I really noticed it," Fitzpatrick said.

When asked how much the broken hand impacted his game, the safety answered, "Not too much."

"I couldn't grab good, but I was able to still play," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick added that he expects to be available in four days for the Steelers' Thursday contest against the New England Patriots.

He will play a key role in the Steelers' defense against a Patriots team that has lost five straight and is looking to bounce back from their own Sunday loss, a 6-0 shutout by the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I'll be fine," Fitzpatrick said. "We'll probably just wrap it up, cover it up like we did today, and keep it moving."

Head coach Mike Tomlin had no further updates on the injuries to Kenny Pickett (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) and left guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), all of whom left Sunday's loss early and, unlike Fitzpatrick, did not return.