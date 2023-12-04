Steelers' Kenny Pickett Has Surgery on Ankle Injury; Trubisky to Start vs. Patriots

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Picket underwent ankle surgery on Monday, leading coach Mike Tomlin to subsequently announce that Mitchell Trubisky will start against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh is signing Trace McSorley to the practice squad.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the procedure isn't expected to warrant an injured reserve designation. Opting for that path would rule him out for all but one of the Steelers' remaining regular season games.

Pickett suffered an ankle injury in Pittsburgh's Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the second quarter and did not return. The injury occurred when Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter landed on his left ankle after he scrambled and dove to the end zone. Trubisky took over for Pickett and threw for 117 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Pickett had already been dealing with right ankle discomfort after getting banged up in the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals. After exiting against Arizona, he was seen on the sideline wearing a walking boot on his right ankle.

The game against the Cardinals marked the third time this season that Pickett suffered an injury. He sustained a bone bruise late in the third quarter of the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans and an injury to his ribs just before halftime of the team's Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he was able to return and finish those games.

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 draft, Pickett has been solid but unspectacular in his sophomore campaign. He's thrown for 2,070 yards this season with six touchdowns and four interceptions.