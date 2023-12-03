Russell Wilson Called Out by NFL Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to C.J. Stroud, Texans

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looked like Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was going to anchor another game winning drive Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately for Denver, the push came up just short.

Houston Texans dashed the Broncos hope with a game-sealing interception from Jimmie Ward in the end zone, clinching the victory for Houston.

While Wilson nearly led the Broncos to victory, his mistake prone game was also a huge contributor to why Denver was trailing to begin with.

Wilson went 15-of-26 for 186 yards and a touchdown, but his three interceptions are what define the day. Derek Stingley Jr. grabbed the first two before Ward's late game dagger gave him his final total.

Fans on social media expressed frustration at Wilson's turnover filled day, with many saying the career renaissance that he had seemingly been in the midst of being nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

Others noted the irony in Wilson throwing another end zone interception with the game on the line, like the one he threw to end Super Bowl XLIX.