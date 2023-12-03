X

    Russell Wilson Called Out by NFL Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to C.J. Stroud, Texans

    Jack MurrayDecember 3, 2023

    It looked like Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was going to anchor another game winning drive Sunday against the Houston Texans.

    Unfortunately for Denver, the push came up just short.

    Others noted the irony in Wilson throwing another end zone interception with the game on the line, like the one he threw to end Super Bowl XLIX.

    The Broncos dropped to 6-6 on the season and missed a chance to take a step forward towards playoff contention. Houston's victory means the Texans did take that step, as they are now 7-5 and look like a true contender to crash the postseason party.