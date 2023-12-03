X

    Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Celebrated by NFL Fans in Dolphins Win vs. Commanders

    Julia StumbaughDecember 3, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 03, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    It was another episode of the Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill show Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders.

    The pair connected for two touchdowns in the victory over Sam Howell and the Commanders.

    Hill's first score of the game came after a pass from Tagovailoa turned into a 78-yard catch-and-run.

    NFL @NFL

    TUA TO TYREEK ON A 78-YARD TD<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsWAS</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN">https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN</a> <a href="https://t.co/I7MXJ3qJbU">pic.twitter.com/I7MXJ3qJbU</a>

    Chris Meaney @chrismeaney

    I think if Miami wanted to, Tyreek Hill could get 350+ receiving yards against Washington.<br><br>78 and a score on his first target.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    That 78-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill was the second-longest play of both of their careers. <br><br>It was Hill's **11th** career touchdown of at least 75 yards, tied for 4th-most in NFL history

    Hill's second touchdown followed a 60-yard dime from Tagovailoa.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TUA THROWS 60-YD BOMB TO TYREEK 🤯<br><br>TOUCHDOWN.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ykDQnwlLXw">pic.twitter.com/ykDQnwlLXw</a>

    Paul Charchian @PaulCharchian

    60 and 78-yard touchdowns for Tyreek Hill. NBD

    Holiday SZN Mike⚡️🥩 @MikeAmmo

    Tua looks like he's throwing in a random direction as far as he can and Tyreek is always magically right under it directly in stride.<br><br>Incredible.

    Jerome A. Coleman @YungRome22

    Tyreek Hill different lol Tua just threw that knowing Hill would get under it no matter what lol

    Tagovailoa finished the game with 280 passing yards on 18-of-24 throwing, while Hill made five catches on seven targets for 157 yards.

    Ryan @Rybreaded

    I swear watching Tua throw to Tyreek turns me into a giddy child <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Talk Football To Me 🏈 @iSweetHrt

    Tua to Tyreek never gets old, never. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Moses Akintunde, MPH ®️ @MoseMosaic

    That Tua x Tyreek combo is special

    ItzLamarSZN @ItzLamarSZN

    Tua and Tyreek is just nasty.

    OhNuzzy @OhNuzzy

    Tyreek &amp; Tua combo so lethal

    Matt Neuheimer @MattNeuheimer

    Tua and Tyreek is the best thing to happen to the NFL since, ever 🥹🥹

    The win led to some debate about which half of the pair deserves MVP consideration for their performance this season.

    NFL @NFL

    "MVP right here." - <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsWAS</a> <a href="https://t.co/UH65r2vJQ3">pic.twitter.com/UH65r2vJQ3</a>

    Greg @KingGreg_the3rd

    Tua is that guy to me but Tyreek is clearly the MVP

    RMiLLi @_RMiLLi

    I think for a Dolphins MVP it's obvious that Tyreek would be the MVP over Tua currently strictly due to Reek would have to break records to win it.

    #1 UCE Fan @EliteTua

    I'm officially endorsing Tyreek Hill for MVP.

    wilkins lover 😋 @wilkins_lover

    can tua and tyreek share mvp

    XavienHowardBuner @XavienBuner

    Tua and Tyreek should be the first Co-MVPs

    The Tagovailoa-Hill connection helped lead the Dolphins to the team's third consecutive victory.

    Miami improves to 9-3 and will look to earn their fourth straight win next Monday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

    Sam Howell was held to 12-of-23 throwing for 127 yards, no touchdowns and an interception as the Commanders fell to 4-8 on the season prior to their Week 14 bye.

