Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Celebrated by NFL Fans in Dolphins Win vs. Commanders

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It was another episode of the Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill show Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The pair connected for two touchdowns in the victory over Sam Howell and the Commanders.

Hill's first score of the game came after a pass from Tagovailoa turned into a 78-yard catch-and-run.

Hill's second touchdown followed a 60-yard dime from Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa finished the game with 280 passing yards on 18-of-24 throwing, while Hill made five catches on seven targets for 157 yards.

The win led to some debate about which half of the pair deserves MVP consideration for their performance this season.

The Tagovailoa-Hill connection helped lead the Dolphins to the team's third consecutive victory.

Miami improves to 9-3 and will look to earn their fourth straight win next Monday at home against the Tennessee Titans.