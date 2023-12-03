X

    Tiger Woods Impresses Golf Fans After Finishing Even Par at 2023 Hero World Challenge

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 3, 2023

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Despite finishing in 18th place among the 20 golfers at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods held his own against some of the best in the sport and excited golf fans by finishing even par.

    In his first tournament appearance since withdrawing from the Masters in April, Woods shook off a rough first round in which carded a 3-over 75. He hit six of 13 fairways in the opening round, per pgatour.com. In the final round, he carded an even-par 72.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    The end of <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a>' first week back since April 👏 <a href="https://t.co/floPQQ2FkL">pic.twitter.com/floPQQ2FkL</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    The year is 2023.<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> is wearing red and making birdies 🐅 <a href="https://t.co/s2JIWNpiDd">pic.twitter.com/s2JIWNpiDd</a>

    Golf fans were amazed by his performance.

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    An encouraging first start after ankle fusion surgery for Tiger Woods. <br><br>-Minimal wincing<br>-Walked look same all week<br>-19 birdies over 4 rounds<br>-mid 170s ball speed<br><br>Coming back after long layoff is hard. Tiger beat Will Zalatoris, also making his first start, by 11 for the week.

    TWLEGION @TWlegion

    🚨BIRDIE FOR WOODS ☢️ Tiger Woods drops a 💣 from 35 feet and birdies 5 to get back to EVEN 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅

    Bob Driscoll @Bob_Driscoll232

    All these years later, there's still nothing better than seeing <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> on the course. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>

    Daryle Smith @GolferDaryle

    Good job to <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> coming in even for the week. <br><br>Not many people on earth can miss 7 months of championship golf and come in even with a business partner being a caddie. <br><br>He basically played solo vs a deep field on a tough course.

    Dave Shedloski @DaveShedloski

    <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> "ecstatic" how his week turned out in first event back. Says he's come a long way. Indeed he has. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>

    Sam Rafferty @1SamRafferty

    Great to have him back.<br><br>No other man in golf brings what Tiger brings. <br><br>Give the man a buggy. The tour should be wanting him to play as much as possible.

    Dan @Dan_1884

    Its absolutely remarkable really, the standard he still plays to. The greatest sportsman of all time.


    Woods underwent fusion surgery on his ankle after withdrawing from the Masters to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture. He was admittedly rusty, although he enjoyed the developmental steps that he took throughout the tournament.

    "I think I've come a long way, from being a little bit rusty to playing four days and knocking off a lot of rust, which is great," Woods said after the final round, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. "The physicality of actually playing and competing again. I haven't done this in a while. It was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun and compete. I just wish I would have played a little bit cleaner, but there's always next time."

