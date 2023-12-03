Tiger Woods Impresses Golf Fans After Finishing Even Par at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods Impresses Golf Fans After Finishing Even Par at 2023 Hero World ChallengeDecember 3, 2023
Despite finishing in 18th place among the 20 golfers at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods held his own against some of the best in the sport and excited golf fans by finishing even par.
In his first tournament appearance since withdrawing from the Masters in April, Woods shook off a rough first round in which carded a 3-over 75. He hit six of 13 fairways in the opening round, per pgatour.com. In the final round, he carded an even-par 72.
Golf fans were amazed by his performance.
Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport
An encouraging first start after ankle fusion surgery for Tiger Woods. <br><br>-Minimal wincing<br>-Walked look same all week<br>-19 birdies over 4 rounds<br>-mid 170s ball speed<br><br>Coming back after long layoff is hard. Tiger beat Will Zalatoris, also making his first start, by 11 for the week.
Daryle Smith @GolferDaryle
Good job to <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> coming in even for the week. <br><br>Not many people on earth can miss 7 months of championship golf and come in even with a business partner being a caddie. <br><br>He basically played solo vs a deep field on a tough course.
Dave Shedloski @DaveShedloski
<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> "ecstatic" how his week turned out in first event back. Says he's come a long way. Indeed he has. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>
Woods underwent fusion surgery on his ankle after withdrawing from the Masters to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture. He was admittedly rusty, although he enjoyed the developmental steps that he took throughout the tournament.
"I think I've come a long way, from being a little bit rusty to playing four days and knocking off a lot of rust, which is great," Woods said after the final round, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports. "The physicality of actually playing and competing again. I haven't done this in a while. It was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun and compete. I just wish I would have played a little bit cleaner, but there's always next time."