Tiger Woods Impresses Golf Fans After Finishing Even Par at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Despite finishing in 18th place among the 20 golfers at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods held his own against some of the best in the sport and excited golf fans by finishing even par.

In his first tournament appearance since withdrawing from the Masters in April, Woods shook off a rough first round in which carded a 3-over 75. He hit six of 13 fairways in the opening round, per pgatour.com. In the final round, he carded an even-par 72.

Golf fans were amazed by his performance.



Woods underwent fusion surgery on his ankle after withdrawing from the Masters to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture. He was admittedly rusty, although he enjoyed the developmental steps that he took throughout the tournament.