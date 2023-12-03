Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. Out vs. Dolphins After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering a hamstring injury, according to an announcement by the organization.

Robinson, 24, recorded seven carries for 53 yards over the first two quarters against Miami before departing to the locker room.

Antonio GIbson will take lead rushing duties for Washington over the remainder of the game.

One of the brighter spots of Washington's squad this season, Robinson was having a decent campaign prior to the injury. In 12 games he racked up 611 yards to go along with five touchdowns on the ground.

He's also added 326 yards and three more scores as a receiver.