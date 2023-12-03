Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott to Get Contract to be Among Highest-Paid NFL QBs in 2024

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dak Prescott will reportedly be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league on his next contract.

He's just going to have to wait for the offseason.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the expectation is the Dallas Cowboys will come to terms on a long-term extension with the signal-caller following the 2023 campaign that will place him among the league's highest-paid at his position.

This comes as no surprise given recent comments from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

"He's under contract now, but we'd like to do this after the season," Jones told Dianna Russini of The Athletic in October. "Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback."

While the looming contract is a testament to Prescott's play, there is also a financial element to this eventual move.

Rapoport pointed out he is due a $5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year. What's more, if his contract doesn't change he will carry a salary-cap hit of approximately $60 million in 2024, which would limit the team's flexibility for free agency and other roster moves.

That means the contract could come before that roster bonus hits, which would both secure the quarterback's future with the only NFL team he has ever known and give the front office more opportunity to improve the roster around him.

There were some questions about Prescott coming into the 2023 campaign after he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 even though he missed five games. To his credit, he has responded in impressive fashion by completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,234 yards, 26 touchdowns and six picks.

No quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns this year, and his Cowboys are firmly in the playoff picture with a 9-3 record.