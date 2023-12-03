X

    Mekhi Becton's Mom Thanked Aaron Rodgers for Defending Jets OT amid Fans' Criticism

    December 3, 2023

    New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) hugs quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. Jets won 32-24. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
    AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis

    The strong rapport Aaron Rodgers and Mekhi Becton quickly built didn't go unnoticed by the mother of the New York Jets offensive tackle.

    "She went up to him and just told him, 'Thank you for having my son's back,' and things like that," Becton said of his mother, Semone, in an interview with ESPN's Rich Cimini. "And he was just like, 'Mrs. Becton, I hug your son every day, so I know how it is.' And she started to tear up a little bit and they even hugged. So it was a great moment, for sure."

    The meeting happened around New York's 16-12 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 12.

    Rodgers didn't waste any time trying to forge a strong connection with his new teammates following his trade from the Green Bay Packers in April. As the offseason unfolded and into this year, the dynamic between he and Becton has stood out.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    This clip from Aaron Rodgers on Mekhi Becton … <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/KbeFehaH4B">pic.twitter.com/KbeFehaH4B</a>

    Jets Videos @snyjets

    Aaron Rodgers and Mekhi Becton talk at practice today 🫂 <a href="https://t.co/9MRkw147pF">pic.twitter.com/9MRkw147pF</a>

    Becton has received steady criticism since New York selected him 11th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Injuries also limited him to one game in 2021 and wiped out his entire 2022 season.

    The 24-year-old reflected to Cimini how Rodgers has helped him immensely off the field.

    "I feel like having him as an ear, as a person that actually listens and I can actually vent to, he understands where I'm coming from," he said. "It's definitely been easy to talk to him and stuff like that."