Dalvin Cook Doesn't Regret Jets Contract; Won't Request Release or Beg for Touches

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook has largely been an afterthought in the New York Jets' offense this season, but he still doesn't regret joining the AFC East club.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported as much, noting the four-time Pro Bowler also won't ask for a release or more touches.

"Honestly, I feel like if you put my tape on, I proved myself in this league," Cook, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal in August, said. "I don't go beg for carries. I feel like I was brought here for a reason."

Cook carried the ball 13 times in his first game this season against the Buffalo Bills. However, that was the last time he reached the double-digit mark. He had a grand total of one carry in the most recent game against the Miami Dolphins and hasn't gone over four carries in any of the last six contests.

It should be noted he is also averaging a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry when he does get a chance.

It is a far cry from his time on the Minnesota Vikings when he surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons.

"I was hoping just to be in the right situation for me," Cook said. "Like I said, I want an opportunity. I feel great. My body is ready to roll. I was just hoping for a great opportunity."