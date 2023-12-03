Report: NFL Still 'Monitoring' Eagles' 'Tush Push' amid Rumors Roger Goodell Eyes Ban

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The future of the Philadelphia Eagles' famous "tush push" quarterback sneak play reportedly remains up in the air.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL is still "monitoring" it as the 2023 campaign continues. The update comes after Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported NFL commissioner Roger Goodell "wants to see this play removed from the game permanently."

Despite Goodell's feelings, the play cannot go away unless 24 of the league's team owners vote to eliminate it this offseason.

And it apparently isn't a question of injuries, as Russini explained it is more about "optics," adding "from everything I have been told by multiple league sources, injuries aren't happening as much despite big bodies ramming into each other every week when the play is used."

While multiple teams have used it—to varying levels of success—this season, it is most associated with the Eagles with center Jason Kelce leading the way as quarterback Jalen Hurts falls forward while multiple players shove him into the end zone or past the first-down line.

Few teams have been able to stop Philadelphia from doing so, which makes it all the more difficult to slow down an offense with Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and others.

This isn't the first time the future of the play has been up for debate.

"Last year, we did talk about it a lot," Rich McKay, who is the chairman of the NFL's competition committee said in October, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. "There were enough teams to say it's one year, let's see it and leave it alone. So we did, and I'm sure it'll be back again. But I just don't want to get in the business of predicting because I really don't know what the outcome will be. I do know it will be talked about."

For now, opposing defenses will have to figure out a way to stop the play because it isn't going anywhere during the 2023 campaign.