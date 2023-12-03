NFL Rumors: Surgery 'Not a Choice' for Colts' Jonathan Taylor Due to Nature of Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

When it came to addressing his thumb injury, "surgery was the only answer and not a choice" for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Colts confirmed Taylor will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, and Rapoport explained why the 2021 All-Pro is due to miss multiple weeks.

"The ligament tore off the base of the thumb and flipped on top of the tendon, sources say," he wrote. "Once that happens, the only way to avoid a loose tendon in the future is to have surgery to tuck the ligament back under the tendon so it can function. Immediate surgery was a necessity."

Rapoport reported Taylor could miss three to five weeks, and it could be the shorter end of that time frame since the Colts declined to put him on injured reserve. An IR designation would've required him to miss a minimum of four games.

If nothing else, the 24-year-old should be healthy for the homestretch. Splitting the difference and getting him back in four weeks would have him on the field for Indianapolis' penultimate regular-season clash with the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 31.

The torn UCL in his thumb adds to a frustrating campaign for Taylor.

Offseason ankle surgery landed him on the physically unable to perform list, causing him to miss the first four weeks. After getting back on the field, he has shown flashes of being back to his best.

Taylor's 4.1 yards per carry and 59.1 yards per game are both on pace to be career lows, though, and another extended absence will do him few favors in terms of his overall performance.