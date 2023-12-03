NFL Rumors: Panthers Owner David Tepper Wants Offensive-Minded HC for Bryce Young

Silas Walker/Getty Images

After firing Frank Reich, the Carolina Panthers are expected to hire "an offensive-minded head coach" to help aid in the development of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday the Panthers are likely to circle back on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. They interviewed him last offseason before he decided to stay in Detroit.

Schefter also threw Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson into the mix.

The Panthers hired Reich with the same idea in mind.

The 61-year-old is a former quarterback who coached the position and was an offensive coordinator at multiple stops before getting hired by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. When he arrived in Carolina, the team hadn't yet selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick, but the front office telegraphed as much thanks to his profile.

However, it's a little murky as to whether Reich was fully on board with taking Young over C.J. Stroud in the first place.

"It's believed in some league circles that the Panthers drafted Bryce Young because Tepper wanted him, and that the people who work for him are saying they did, too, because they know what's good for them," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Nov. 26.

For his part, Reich said in October the Panthers "got the guy we wanted to get," but it's not like he could've come out and publicly undermined his own QB.

Tepper addressed the rumors in his press conference after firing Reich and said he was under the impression Young was the unanimous choice within the organization:

The early returns aren't encouraging for Carolina. Stroud is lighting up the NFL and averaging a league-high 296.9 yards per game, while Young has thrown for 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 starts.

It's premature to make any firm conclusions, though. A few years ago, Justin Herbert was making the Miami Dolphins look foolish for passing on him and taking Tua Tagovailoa. Now, the gap between the two has shrunk considerably.

Unlike with Reich, his successor on the Panthers will at least know Young is the guy moving forward. Whoever comes in will have to trust the 22-year-old fully and build a game plan that suits his strengths.