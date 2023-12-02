Bears Rumors: Matt Eberflus Not Expected to Be Fired Before 2023 NFL Season Ends

David Berding/Getty Images

Amid another poor season for the Chicago Bears, it appears that the organization will not opt for an in-season change and plans to keep coach Matt Eberflus at least through the end of the season, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Eberflus, 53, has been the head coach of the Bears since the 2022 campaign but hasn't found much success in the Windy City, winning just seven games through his first 29 at the helm.

Despite the struggles, the Bears want to use the remainder of the season as an evaluation period for Eberflus and his staff before making any decisions.

Still, that doesn't give the second-year coach much time to turn things around and improve his odds of staying with the organization moving forward.

Now, the Bears are coming off a win over the Minnesota Vikings, though it was one of the ugliest games of the entire year from any team. Nonetheless, a win against a potentially playoff-bound divisional rival is a step in the right direction.

Eberflus has gone 7-22 thus far and hasn't appeared to improve on the issues that plagued Chicago last season when it finished with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft—which it eventually traded to the Carolina Panthers.