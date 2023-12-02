Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan Provide Highlights as USWNT Fans Celebrate Win over China

CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

In their penultimate match of 2023, the United States Women's National Soccer Team beat China 3-0 in an international friendly at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

Coming off a 0-0 draw and 3-0 win against Colombia on Oct. 26 and 29, the USWNT dominated the pace of play Saturday, surrendering little in the way of possession or threatening attacks to China.

Overall, the Americans won the possession battle 63.8 percent to 36.2 percent and finished with 20 shot attempts and 11 shots on goal, compared to two shot attempts and shots on goal for China.

The United States opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Sophia Smith took a perfect pass from Trinity Rodman and deposited it past the Chinese goalkeeper:

Whole the Americans failed to capitalize on many golden scoring opportunities throughout the rest of the first half, veteran Lindsey Horan extended the lead to 2-0 in the 52nd minute on a somewhat fortunate ball that was meant to be a pass:

In the 77th minute, Rodman added a goal off a deflection to her previous two assists in the match, making it 3-0:

With the Americans running their undefeated streak to five in a row since a disappointing performance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup over the summer, USWNT fans celebrated Saturday's performance on X, formerly known as Twitter:

In an attempt to get a look at new, younger players, the USWNT left several key veterans off the squad for Saturday's friendly, including Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Alyssa Naeher.

While established players like Smith, Rodman and Horan did much of the damage Saturday, several inexperienced players got the chance to get some game action for Team USA.

Among them was 23-year-old Jenn Nighswonger, who won a championship with NJ/NY Gotham FC in her debut NWSL season in 2023.

The 2023 NWSL draft No. 4 overall pick made her USWNT debut as a substitute during the second half.

Mia Fishel, Olivia Moultrie, Jaedyn Shaw and Savannah DeMelon all saw some much-needed action as well.

Getting caps for young players could be key to the USWNT's success next year, particularly at the Summer Olympics in Paris.