Seahawks' Geno Smith Deletes Photo of Bruised Elbow After Playing Injured vs. Cowboys

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While Geno Smith has been playing through an elbow injury for the last several weeks, it appears that the situation was a bit worse than most people knew.

In a since-deleted post on X on Saturday, Smith posted a picture of his injury that showed bruising and inflammation spanning from the top of his foreman through his bicep.

Smith suffered the injury back in a Week 11 loss against the Los Angeles Rams and has been playing through it ever since, including a Thanksgiving loss to the San Francisco 49ers as well as Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite the injury, Smith performed admirably in the two losses, especially Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, doing everything in his power to potentially come out with the win.

Smith threw for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the loss, looking as if that elbow was working just fine against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year hasn't missed a game this season and has had a decent follow-up to last year's breakout campaign.