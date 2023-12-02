X

    Tiger Woods Fails to Make Up Ground, Shoots 3rd-Round 71 at 2023 Hero World Challenge

    Jack MurrayDecember 2, 2023

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 02: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 02, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    David Cannon/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods stayed consistent in the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

    The 82-time PGA Tour winner shot a one-under-par 71 during Saturday's action at Albany Gold Club in The Bahamas and enters the final round tied for 16th with Viktor Hovland.

    The 71 came after a second-round 70 and a first-round 75, so Woods is sitting at even entering the final round and is 15 strokes behind the leading Scottie Scheffler.

    While Woods is not necessarily contending for the title at the Challenge, he did show some flashes of his former self.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    TIGER ON THE MOVE. 🐅🔥<br><br>Tiger Woods birdies his third in the last four holes making the turn to the back nine at Albany GC.<br><br>📺: Golf Channel &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/RT9pDSnjdk">pic.twitter.com/RT9pDSnjdk</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Tiger going right at it 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/4O5rPZzpkv">pic.twitter.com/4O5rPZzpkv</a>

    Woods had a tough initial start, followed by some significant success.

    Bob Harig @BobHarig

    After bogeying the first two holes, Tiger rebounded to birdie four of the last seven on the front side -- including all three par-5s...

    He was less hit-or-miss on the back nine, parring six holes and knocking down one birdie while also settling for two bogeys. He notably improved his play on the 15th hole and appears to be finding more of a consistent stroke.

    Bob Harig @BobHarig

    The 15th is the easiest hole at Albany. Tiger doubled it Thursday, made bogey yesterday and today missed a 3-footer for birdie. He missed the green in a bunker from 190 yards

    The show of consistency was a welcome sight given some of his struggles during the 2023 season. He missed the cut at the Masters and finished 45th at the Genesis Open, with the latter showcasing some of his up-and-down play.

    The 47-year-old's physical health is certainly the main focus and his consistent play during the Challenge is a positive sign for the upcoming season, something fans on social media were pleased about.

    Golf On Tap @OnTapGolf

    Second consecutive day that Tiger Woods has shot under par. 1-under 71 for his 3rd round &amp; now even through 54 holes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/CmT29vS4pE">pic.twitter.com/CmT29vS4pE</a>

    John Hawksworth @Hawksworthgolf

    I think tiger woods performance is remarkable so far <br>Amazing athlete and determination <br>To do what he's done with what he's been through<br>UNBELIEVABLE

    Underdog Golf @Underdog__Golf

    Tiger Woods said post-round that he's "pleasantly surprised" at how his body has recovered each day of the Hero World Challenge.

    My Giants Are Doomed/Lakers/Tiger/Yanks Got Issues @B4everthankful

    <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> awesome watching you play again! Keep up the great progress.

    🐅Tracking Eldrick Tiger Woods🐅 @TIGERWOODSRENEW

    Hits a great chip but misses an eight footer for par. <br><br>71 1 under par today!<br><br>It was a fight and grind all day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>

    Champagne Jerry (TTFU) @JeraldAmir

    Only thing I want for Christmas is a full season of Tiger Woods

    While a first-place finish is very much out of the picture, a strong round on Sunday could see Woods shoot up the leaderboard and set the tone for a solid season.