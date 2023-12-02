Tiger Woods Fails to Make Up Ground, Shoots 3rd-Round 71 at 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods Fails to Make Up Ground, Shoots 3rd-Round 71 at 2023 Hero World ChallengeDecember 2, 2023
Tiger Woods stayed consistent in the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge.
The 82-time PGA Tour winner shot a one-under-par 71 during Saturday's action at Albany Gold Club in The Bahamas and enters the final round tied for 16th with Viktor Hovland.
The 71 came after a second-round 70 and a first-round 75, so Woods is sitting at even entering the final round and is 15 strokes behind the leading Scottie Scheffler.
While Woods is not necessarily contending for the title at the Challenge, he did show some flashes of his former self.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
TIGER ON THE MOVE. 🐅🔥<br><br>Tiger Woods birdies his third in the last four holes making the turn to the back nine at Albany GC.<br><br>📺: Golf Channel & <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/RT9pDSnjdk">pic.twitter.com/RT9pDSnjdk</a>
Woods had a tough initial start, followed by some significant success.
He was less hit-or-miss on the back nine, parring six holes and knocking down one birdie while also settling for two bogeys. He notably improved his play on the 15th hole and appears to be finding more of a consistent stroke.
The show of consistency was a welcome sight given some of his struggles during the 2023 season. He missed the cut at the Masters and finished 45th at the Genesis Open, with the latter showcasing some of his up-and-down play.
The 47-year-old's physical health is certainly the main focus and his consistent play during the Challenge is a positive sign for the upcoming season, something fans on social media were pleased about.
Golf On Tap @OnTapGolf
Second consecutive day that Tiger Woods has shot under par. 1-under 71 for his 3rd round & now even through 54 holes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/CmT29vS4pE">pic.twitter.com/CmT29vS4pE</a>
🐅Tracking Eldrick Tiger Woods🐅 @TIGERWOODSRENEW
Hits a great chip but misses an eight footer for par. <br><br>71 1 under par today!<br><br>It was a fight and grind all day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>
While a first-place finish is very much out of the picture, a strong round on Sunday could see Woods shoot up the leaderboard and set the tone for a solid season.