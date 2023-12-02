X

    Magic Johnson Backs Josh Harris' Patience with Commanders: '100 Percent Right'

    Jack MurrayDecember 2, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JULY 21: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at on July 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. NFL teams owners have unanimously approved a $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson is on the same page with majority owner Josh Harris about the direction of the team.

    Harris recently told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post that the franchise intends to take it slow and build the team correctly to ensure long-term success. Johnson took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to show his approval for Harris' message.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Commanders Majority Owner Josh Harris is 100% right about preaching patience and building the franchise up the right way! <a href="https://t.co/kkE0jJ6tX7">pic.twitter.com/kkE0jJ6tX7</a>

    Johnson called Harris' approach "100% right" and that patience will help build the franchise "the right way."

