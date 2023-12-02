Magic Johnson Backs Josh Harris' Patience with Commanders: '100 Percent Right'

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Washington Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson is on the same page with majority owner Josh Harris about the direction of the team.

Harris recently told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post that the franchise intends to take it slow and build the team correctly to ensure long-term success. Johnson took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to show his approval for Harris' message.

Johnson called Harris' approach "100% right" and that patience will help build the franchise "the right way."

