Report: Todd Bowles Safe as Bucs HC Until End of 2023 'Barring Something Unforeseen'

It appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles' seat is not as warm as some may have anticipated.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Bowles appears in line to at least finish the season and that the team is not likely to follow the lead of the Carolina Panthers and fire its coach midseason.

"According to Bucs' officials, Bowles' job appears safe for at least the remaining six games, including four against the underwhelming NFC South," Stroud wrote. "Despite their 4-7 record, the Bucs remain only one game behind the Falcons (5-6) and Saints (5-6)."

