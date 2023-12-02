Cowboys Rumors: DAL Seen as Shaquille Leonard's Best Fit by Insiders amid Eagles Buzz

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard is in a great position to land with a Super Bowl contender whenever he makes his decision about where to play next.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys are considered the best fit for Leonard because of his ability to fill the role that has been open since Leighton Vander Esch suffered a season-ending neck injury.

Fowler noted the Philadelphia Eagles are also in the mix for Leonard, who "will likely" decide between the two NFC East rivals at some point this weekend.



Leonard was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21 after his role on their defense had decreased this season. He became a free agent the following day when no team claimed him on waivers.

The Eagles and Cowboys were immediately identified as teams that would have interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Middle linebacker is one of the few areas where the Eagles have been vulnerable this season. They are also going to be without Zach Cunningham due to a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian Elliss replaced Cunningham in the second half of Philadelphia's 37-34 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Cunningham could miss more time beyond this week with a strained hamstring.

Vander Esch hasn't played since Week 5 against the 49ers when he injured his surgically-repaired neck. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Nov. 14 that Vander Esch will miss the rest of the season.

Dallas can use Micah Parsons as an off-ball linebacker, but he's clearly much more valuable wrecking games as an edge-rusher.

Leonard was one of the best linebackers in the NFL for the first four years of his career. He was named to the All-Pro team every season from 2018 to '21, including three first-team selections.

A back injury that required surgery prior to the 2022 season has severely impacted Leonard's ability on the field. He was limited to three games last season recovering from surgery, as well as a concussion.

Leonard expressed frustration over his role with the Colts in November. He wasn't being used on third downs prior to that, but the coaching staff informed him he wouldn't be used more after Zaire Franklin suffered an injury in Week 9.