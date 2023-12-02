Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Kevin Durant on Joining Top 10 All-Time Scorers

Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Kevin Durant on Joining Top 10 All-Time ScorersDecember 2, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a congratulatory message to Kevin Durant for entering the NBA's top-10 all-time leading scorers.
James posted his message on X, formerly known as Twitter:
Durant surpassed Moses Malone's scoring mark with his driving layup in the second quarter of the Phoenix Suns' 119-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
James and Durant are arguably the two best players of this generation and have had memorable head-to-head battles against each other. James has a 22-15 record in 37 games between the two superstars, but Durant won two of three meetings against James in the NBA Finals.
The 13-time All-Star entered the game needing 17 points to pass Malone's mark of 27,409 points. He finished with 30, though it came on just 8-of-25 shooting from the field. Most of his damage was done at the free-throw line where he went 13-of-13.
James became the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 8, 2023. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 points that had stood since he retired following the 1988-89 season.
Durant has played the fewest games of any player in the NBA's top-10 leading scorers (1,003). Michael Jordan (1,072) and Wilt Chamberlain (1,045) are the only other players in the top 10 that played fewer than 1,100 career games.
James will get the opportunity to congratulate Durant in person very soon. The Lakers will host the Suns on Tuesday in an in-season tournament quarterfinal game with the winner moving on to Las Vegas.