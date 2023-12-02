Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Kevin Durant on Joining Top 10 All-Time Scorers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a congratulatory message to Kevin Durant for entering the NBA's top-10 all-time leading scorers.

James posted his message on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Durant surpassed Moses Malone's scoring mark with his driving layup in the second quarter of the Phoenix Suns' 119-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

James and Durant are arguably the two best players of this generation and have had memorable head-to-head battles against each other. James has a 22-15 record in 37 games between the two superstars, but Durant won two of three meetings against James in the NBA Finals.

The 13-time All-Star entered the game needing 17 points to pass Malone's mark of 27,409 points. He finished with 30, though it came on just 8-of-25 shooting from the field. Most of his damage was done at the free-throw line where he went 13-of-13.

James became the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 8, 2023. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 points that had stood since he retired following the 1988-89 season.

Durant has played the fewest games of any player in the NBA's top-10 leading scorers (1,003). Michael Jordan (1,072) and Wilt Chamberlain (1,045) are the only other players in the top 10 that played fewer than 1,100 career games.