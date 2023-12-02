Derrick White Impresses NBA Fans as Celtics Beat 76ers Despite Jayson Tatum Ejection

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Losing Jayson Tatum before the fourth quarter of a tight game wasn't enough to faze the Boston Celtics Friday night.

Derrick White scored 21 points as the Celtics beat a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team 125-119 at TD Garden.

The 76ers, playing with starters Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both sidelined by illness, forced the Celtics to commit a season-high 20 turnovers.

More adversity came for the Celtics at the end of the third quarter, when Tatum was ejected after his second technical foul of the game.

The early exit, which marked Tatum's first ejection of the season and second of his career, led Celtics fans to call for more playing time for White.

White did not disappoint.

He played 32 minutes, when 3-for-4 from behind the arc and recorded six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in the Celtics' victory.

The Celtics now boast a perfect 9-0 record at home, but they'll be heading on the road for their next contest, an in-season tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Indiana Pacers.