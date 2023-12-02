X

NBA

    Derrick White Impresses NBA Fans as Celtics Beat 76ers Despite Jayson Tatum Ejection

    Julia StumbaughDecember 2, 2023

    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Losing Jayson Tatum before the fourth quarter of a tight game wasn't enough to faze the Boston Celtics Friday night.

    Derrick White scored 21 points as the Celtics beat a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team 125-119 at TD Garden.

    The 76ers, playing with starters Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both sidelined by illness, forced the Celtics to commit a season-high 20 turnovers.

    More adversity came for the Celtics at the end of the third quarter, when Tatum was ejected after his second technical foul of the game.

    ESPN @espn

    Jayson Tatum was ejected after receiving his second technical foul. <a href="https://t.co/fp6PyrCL46">pic.twitter.com/fp6PyrCL46</a>

    The early exit, which marked Tatum's first ejection of the season and second of his career, led Celtics fans to call for more playing time for White.

    Clutch @AlwaysClutch_

    Oh boy Tatum ejected, gonna need Derrick White here to take over

    TatumMuse @TatumMuse

    We need White on the floor now.

    _dlp3 @_dlp3

    Derrick White always bails Tatum<br>and Brown out.

    White did not disappoint.

    He played 32 minutes, when 3-for-4 from behind the arc and recorded six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in the Celtics' victory.

    jordan ☘️ @whataa_jem

    Derrick White is the glue that holds this family together

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Derrick White is our savior

    TatumMuse @TatumMuse

    I can't stress enough how valuable Derrick White is to this team.

    nnate @helllbabe

    incredible how much seratonin is released when derrick white checks in

    The Bill Russell's Celtics ☘️ @PaintedCeltics

    Derrick White keep being the more consistent player on this team BY FAR. A pleasure to watch him play.

    Shrinkflation Noticer @DewNO

    I really do feel insane watching Derrick White and wondering why he isn't universally considered one of the Celtics, like, second- or third-best players. He's literally always in the right place, and not in like a condescending "role player" sense. He's literally a star.

    💚☘️ @ownedbytatum0

    If it wasn't for Derrick white bro I would've gone insane by now

    Full Contact Podcast @fullcontactpod

    Derrick White is a good player.<br><br>But vs. the Sixers he's a hall of famer.

    "JayBee" To Timbuktu @kingmarioiii

    Derrick white is my favourite player on this team

    Malcolm @CelticsTalk19

    Derrick White 21 pts on 10 shots is insane. He can do this every night

    The Celtics now boast a perfect 9-0 record at home, but they'll be heading on the road for their next contest, an in-season tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

    With the loss, the 76ers' second in a row with Embiid sidelined by illness, the Sixers drop to 12-7 on the season. The team will hope for the return of their six-time All-Star and of Maxey, who was averaging 27.0 points per game before his illness, prior to their Wednesday road game against the Washington Wizards.