NFL Rumors: Patriots' Bailey Zappe to Start vs. Chargers; Mac Jones Unlikely to Play

The New England Patriots are reportedly set to go with Bailey Zappe as the starter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Zappe, 24, has been the backup to Mac Jones for the past couple of years but has gotten some play this season whenever the latter has gotten benched for his poor play, most recently in last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

Coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff also have a package of plays for quarterback/wideout Malik Cunningham, per Howe. Jones likely won't get any playing time barring any unforeseen circumstances.

It was reported Thursday that Zappe had been taking the majority of the first-team reps during the week following another rough performance from Jones in a 10-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Zappe has come in to relieve Jones on four separate occasions this season, the previous three came in ugly losses against the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and the Patriots' game in Germany against the Indianapolis Colts.

In those four appearances, Zappe has thrown for 158 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

It's been a lost season for the Patriots, who currently sit at 2-9 and are projected to land the No. 3 overall pick. A big part of that struggle can be attributed to Jones' poor play, the former first-round pick has thrown for 2,120 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This won't be the first time that Zappe has gotten the chance to start in New England; he got two starts last season as Jones dealt with injuries and went 2-0 over the stretch as he filled in admirably.