Klete Keller, USA Olympic Medalist, Given Probation in Connection With Jan. 6 Riot

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Klete Keller, a former competitive swimmer who won five Olympic medals for Team USA, has been sentenced to three years of probation (including six months of home detention) and 360 hours of community service for his involvement in storming the Capitol as part of a pro-Donald Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, per Michael Kunzelman of the Associated Press.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon issued the sentencing on Friday, over two years after Keller pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing the Electoral College proceedings, per Hannah Rabinowitz and Marshall Cohen of CNN.com.

"I have no excuse for why I am in front of you today," Keller said. "I understand my actions were criminal and that I am fully responsible for my conduct."

Video showed the 6'6" Keller, who was wearing a Team USA jacket that he later threw in a garbage can, at the Capitol. Kunzelman explained what was seen in the images.

"Video captured Keller leading profane chants directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats. He also joined a chorus of rioters in singing the national anthem in the middle of the Capitol. He resisted efforts to remove him from the Capitol, ripping an elbow away and shaking off a police officer, prosecutors said."

As The Athletic noted, prosecutors initially sought 10 months in prison for Keller, who was initially indicted on seven criminal counts in February 2021. However, those remaining counts have been dropped in return for Keller cooperating in any ongoing investigations.

Keller, 41, won five Olympic medals for Team USA. He earned gold on the men's 4×200-meter freestyle teams in 2004 and 2008 and silver in 2000. Keller also took home bronze in the 400-meter freestyle in 2000 and 2004.