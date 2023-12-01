Joe Flacco to Start for Browns vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson out with Injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nearly two weeks after being signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco is set to get his first start of the campaign against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Flacco, 38, signed with the organization on Nov. 20 following the season-ending injury to starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson—who underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

He'll get the start over Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion.

The Browns have had a bit of a quarterback carousel this season, shuffling between Watson, Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker as Watson has struggled to stay healthy—playing in just six games and going 5-1 in that span.

Now, they'll lean on a more proven, veteran signal-caller in Flacco, who's best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens—with whom he won Super Bowl XLVII and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco hasn't suited up since the 2022 campaign in which he got four starts for the New York Jets, winning just one of those games.