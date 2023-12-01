Tyreek Hill, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 13

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is off the Miami Dolphins injury report and ready to take advantage of one of the most favorable matchups in NFL Week 13.

Hill takes on a Washington Commanders defense that gives up the most receiving yards to wide outs in the NFL.

That is terrific news for fantasy football players with Hill on their rosters for one of the final weeks of the fantasy regular season.

The news is not so great for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who will miss the Sunday clash with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury.

A larger workload is once again on the cards for A.J. Dillon, and a waiver-wire frenzy at running back could happen in some leagues where fantasy players need replacements for Jones and players on the six teams with Week 13 byes.

Below is a look at all of the significant injury statuses that will affect fantasy football lineups for Week 13.

Tyreek Hill Off Injury Report

Hill's absence from the Miami injury report is a welcome sight for every fantasy football player that has relied on him all season.

Hill is looking for his third straight 100-yard receiving game. He hit the century mark on seven occasions this season.

Washington allowed 2,355 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.

The Commanders, who fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after their Thanksgiving Day loss, gave up 331 passing yards to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 performance against the Commanders is a good sign for what Hill and Jaylen Waddle can do on Sunday. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett had 98 and 92 yards, respectively, from 15 receptions in that matchup.

Drake London, D.J. Moore and A.J. Brown on two occasions had triple-digit receiving-yard games against the Commanders. Moore had the best game of them all with 230 yards in Week 5.

Hill is always in the mix to be the top fantasy point earner each week, but this matchup in particular gives him a strong chance to top leaderboards when Sunday's action is over.

Aaron Jones Out For Another Week

Jones will not play for the second straight week due to his knee injury.

Green Bay appeared to be at a disadvantage without its top running back on Thanksgiving, but it was not affected and beat the Detroit Lions on the road.

Green Bay will be in a tougher spot on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A.J. Dillon, who had 14 carries for 43 yards last week, will once again shoulder the load in the ground attack.

Dillon has been dealing with a groin injury, but he is not on the injury report and expected to play on Sunday.

Kansas City conceded 110 rushing yards to Josh Jacobs last week, so there is some potential for the Packers to exploit their opponent's rushing defense.

Dillon may not be as explosive as Jacobs, but he will have the same volume in the ground game.

Outside of Green Bay, Tampa Bay's Chase Edmonds is a name to keep an eye on for waiver-wire additions.

The Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers and their fifth-worst rushing defense on Sunday. Edmonds is slowing working his way back into the Bucs offense and could produce season highs because of his matchup.