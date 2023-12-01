X

NBA

    Woj: Zach LaVine Trade Market Hasn't Developed amid Lakers, NBA Trade Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 1, 2023

    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Trade speculation and rumors have surrounded the Chicago Bulls amid their 6-14 start, but a market centered around one of their biggest stars, Zach LaVine, reportedly hasn't materialized as of now.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the latest news.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    "There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 <a href="https://t.co/r4stqcKkor">pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor</a>

    The 28-year-old LaVine, a two-time All-Star, has averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 2023-24.

