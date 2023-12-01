Woj: Zach LaVine Trade Market Hasn't Developed amid Lakers, NBA Trade Rumors

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Trade speculation and rumors have surrounded the Chicago Bulls amid their 6-14 start, but a market centered around one of their biggest stars, Zach LaVine, reportedly hasn't materialized as of now.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the latest news.

The 28-year-old LaVine, a two-time All-Star, has averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 2023-24.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.