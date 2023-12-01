NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges Unlikely to Be Back with Hornets on New Contract in 2024 FA

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Miles Bridges may be playing for a team other than the Charlotte Hornets next season.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "there's not a lot of confidence or expectation around the league" that Bridges is going to remain with the Hornets beyond the 2023-24 campaign.

Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November 2022 following an accusation that he assaulted his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. He was sentenced to three years of probation as part of a deal with prosecutors but received no jail time.

He was also required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing.

More recently, Bridges turned himself in on Oct. 13 after allegedly violating a protective order during a custody exchange on Oct. 6 (per WSOC-TV). He allegedly threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend's car, which caused damage to her windshield.

However, he returned to the team and has been appearing in games since Nov. 17.

"Miles Bridges is eligible to return to our active roster on Friday after serving his NBA suspension," the Hornets said in a statement ahead of his return, via the Associated Press. "We are comfortable with Miles returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process."

The NBA handed Bridges a 30-game suspension for his domestic violence charge. It ruled that he had already served 20 of the games in 2022-23, when he remained unsigned for the entire season, and had to serve the remaining 10 at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.