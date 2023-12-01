X

NHL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Video: Rangers Unveil New 3rd Jersey for 2023-24 Season, Announce Debut Date

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2023

    January 11, 2014: A view of the New York Rangers logo at center ice during the Yale Bulldogs versus the Harvard Crimson game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The Yale Bulldogs defeated the Harvard Crimson 5-1. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Steven Ryan/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Rangers revealed their third jerseys for the 2023-24 season Friday, as well as a schedule for when they will be worn.

    In a pair of videos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, several players donned the new jersey, and many of them praised the design, including Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox:

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Lights. Camera. 𝙏𝒉𝙞𝒓𝙙 𝙟𝒆𝙧𝒔𝙚𝒚. <br><br>Made from New York. Made for New York. 🗽 <a href="https://t.co/yjNb6JWfYe">pic.twitter.com/yjNb6JWfYe</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    A classic with a modern twist. <br><br>"Just a great-looking jersey." 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/hLio4zX0kq">pic.twitter.com/hLio4zX0kq</a>

    The Rangers announced that they will wear the jerseys 10 times this season with the first occasion being their Dec. 10 home game against the Los Angeles Kings:

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    LIFTING OFF ON DEC. 10. <br><br>Be there: <a href="https://t.co/pp3c27pdX5">https://t.co/pp3c27pdX5</a> <a href="https://t.co/5eyJ6UTevk">pic.twitter.com/5eyJ6UTevk</a>

    The most noticeable feature of the jersey is the large, primary logo crest. Aside from a two-year stint in the 1970s, the Rangers' primary jerseys have not featured that logo on the front, as they instead wear jerseys that spell out "Rangers" diagonally.

    It is also atypical for the Rangers to wear navy blue, as their usual home jerseys are royal blue.

    The navy color is seemingly a callback to the popular third jerseys the Rangers introduced in 1996, which featured the Statue of Liberty on the front.

    Along with the logo and navy blue color scheme, the new third jerseys feature red, white and blue striping on the bottom and the arms.

    Video: Rangers Unveil New 3rd Jersey for 2023-24 Season, Announce Debut Date
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Regardless of how the jerseys are received by hockey fans, it is likely that the Rangers will sell a lot of them given their popularity and the success of the team this season.

    At 16-4-1, the Rangers have 33 points on the season, which is tied with the Boston Bruins for the most in the Eastern Conference and the second-most in the NHL behind only the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

    With star players like Zibanejad, Fox, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Igor Shesterkin and others leading the way, fans will have no shortage of options when it comes to choosing who to represent on their new Rangers jerseys.