Video: Rangers Unveil New 3rd Jersey for 2023-24 Season, Announce Debut Date

Steven Ryan/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers revealed their third jerseys for the 2023-24 season Friday, as well as a schedule for when they will be worn.

In a pair of videos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, several players donned the new jersey, and many of them praised the design, including Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox:

The Rangers announced that they will wear the jerseys 10 times this season with the first occasion being their Dec. 10 home game against the Los Angeles Kings:

The most noticeable feature of the jersey is the large, primary logo crest. Aside from a two-year stint in the 1970s, the Rangers' primary jerseys have not featured that logo on the front, as they instead wear jerseys that spell out "Rangers" diagonally.

It is also atypical for the Rangers to wear navy blue, as their usual home jerseys are royal blue.

The navy color is seemingly a callback to the popular third jerseys the Rangers introduced in 1996, which featured the Statue of Liberty on the front.

Along with the logo and navy blue color scheme, the new third jerseys feature red, white and blue striping on the bottom and the arms.

Regardless of how the jerseys are received by hockey fans, it is likely that the Rangers will sell a lot of them given their popularity and the success of the team this season.

At 16-4-1, the Rangers have 33 points on the season, which is tied with the Boston Bruins for the most in the Eastern Conference and the second-most in the NHL behind only the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.