    Tiger Woods Thrills Golf Fans with Strong Round 2 at 2023 Hero World Challenge

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2023

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 01: Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 01, 2023 in Nassau, . (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    David Cannon/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods took a step in the right direction in the second round of the Hero World Challenge on Friday in the Bahamas.

    The 15-time major champion remains one over par for the tournament but carded a two-under 70.

    Woods didn't waste any time after returning to the course, birdieing his first two holes. Back-to-back birdies followed on Nos. 6 and 7.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Dialed in early 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> starts his second round with a nice approach on No. 1. <a href="https://t.co/VdxDQl7L2W">pic.twitter.com/VdxDQl7L2W</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Birdie on 1 for <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a>. <a href="https://t.co/XH06b9CkBj">https://t.co/XH06b9CkBj</a> <a href="https://t.co/pbYgDK4DzJ">pic.twitter.com/pbYgDK4DzJ</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Tiger Woods starts his second round strong with back-to-back birdies on holes 1-2. 🐅🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xu69w9ufVG">pic.twitter.com/Xu69w9ufVG</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    3-under thru 6. <a href="https://t.co/sMo8HRawpU">pic.twitter.com/sMo8HRawpU</a>

    For the second day in a row, though, Woods' performance fell off a bit after he made the turn. He bogeyed the 13th before losing two more strokes on Nos. 15 and 16. A 29-foot putt on No. 17 earned him a birdie, though, and allowed him to end the round on a bit of a high.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    VINTAGE. 🐅🔥<br><br>Tiger Woods sinks it for birdie from 29 feet on the 17th! <br><br>📺: Golf Channel &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/xJALfnHYEL">pic.twitter.com/xJALfnHYEL</a>

    The Hero World Challenge doesn't pare down its field of 20 golfers at the halfway point, so there was no danger of Woods missing the cut.

    Given his long layoff, simply making it through all four days regardless of where he finishes on the leaderboard should be considered a bit of an accomplishment. He hasn't completed a 72-hole event since the Genesis Invitational this past February.

    To that end, fans have been encouraged by what they've seen from Tiger in the Bahamas:

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    Tiger -3 thru 6, walking better on Friday than he is on Thursday. It looks increasingly likely that Tiger's latest ankle fusion surgery has allowed him to turn the corner physically and with his practice. This is very, very encouraging.

    TWLEGION @TWlegion

    🚨-2, 70 for Tiger Woods. You know what, I'm not even mad. Just happy he played. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/cn49GR8p89">pic.twitter.com/cn49GR8p89</a>

    B.W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin

    Tiger Woods is the greatest athlete we've ever seen. How does he keep making these comebacks

    NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF

    🚨 Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee on Tiger Woods: "You can't say enough on how sharpe he looks in how he's walking and how he's swinging."

    Brice @bbledsoe11

    If he can play 72 holes and finish with little to no discomfort, he's succeeded in this tournament. <br><br>The rust will come off in time, but that's not possible if you can't play tourneys. Hopefully this keeps up until Augusta and then we get to see the true form of new Tiger.

    Playing Through @_PlayingThrough

    Tiger Woods cards a 2-under 70 on Friday, much improved from his 3-over 75 on Thursday.<br><br>He still has the power, but the mental aspect of his game still needs work--that will obviously take some time.<br><br>All in all, a solid day for Tiger. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>

    🟡⚫️🐥 @cseverson01

    I am so pumped for Tiger in 2024. He's looked so much better than I anticipated coming back. Once he gets the reps and can put a full 18 together again it could be a really fun year.

    Albert Nguyen @AnalyticsCapper

    2 under is not bad, but man that was looking like a 5 or 6 under round. Stamina has been an issue for Tiger the first two days back to competition.

    "I cleaned it up a little bit from yesterday, for sure," Woods said of his play, per Golfweek's Cameron Jourdan. "I wish I would've made a couple more putts to keep the round going."

    The 47-year-old now awaits the conclusion of Friday's play to see when he'll tee off for Round 3. Since he's shaking off the rust a bit, he'll hope to have a more balanced round from start to finish.