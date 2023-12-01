LSU's Angel Reese on 4-Game Absence: 'It Was a Long Two Weeks to Be Away'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU star Angel Reese was happy to be back on the court for the seventh-ranked Tigers' 82-64 win over No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday.

"It was a long two weeks to be away from the team," she told reporters after the game. "I'm just happy to be back and this place was amazing tonight."

Reese played 29 minutes Thursday and finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament had last played in a 109-79 victory over Kent State on Nov. 14, a game in which she didn't play any of the second half. Her absence had become one of the biggest stories in college basketball.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey declined to disclose why Reese wasn't with the team but hinted it was due to disciplinary reasons. She said on Nov. 20 that coaches "always have to deal with locker room issues" and didn't think there was a need to publicize the details.

"I'm going to protect my players, always," Mulkey said. "It's like a family. If you do some disciplining of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room."

Reese remained largely silent as well aside from attempting to dispel unsubstantiated rumors regarding her situation:

It appears the matter is now in the past. Beyond the fact Reese looked like her usual self in her return, Mulkey credited her with "how she handled herself."

"She's back to the Angel everybody knows," the coach said.