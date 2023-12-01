Juan Soto Rumors: Padres Contract Extension 'Long Shot' amid Yankees Trade Buzz

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Diego Padres aren't giving up hope about signing Juan Soto to a long-term extension, but it seems more likely the three-time All-Star will be playing for a different organization when the 2024 season begins.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, an extension for Soto in San Diego is considered "a long shot" amid rumors the New York Yankees are interested in acquiring him.

SNY.tv's Andy Martino reported on Wednesday the Padres and Yankees were exchanging names on a potential deal for Soto, but an agreement was not considered close.

