Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'the Best He's Ever Been' After Win over Seahawks

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had high praise for Dak Prescott coming off a three-touchdown performance in Thursday's 41-35 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jones explained he believes this is the best version of Prescott he's seen in the NFL.

"He's getting better, which is saying something when you've got his experience and has had the reps that he's had in his career, had the successes if you will," Jones said. "But he's also had his share of downturns. Dak's playing the best. He's getting better. In my mind, he's the best he's ever been."

It's hard to argue that Prescott is having the best stretch of his career. He's thrown for 2,173 yards, 21 touchdowns, two interceptions and is completing 70.5 percent of his attempts in seven games since the Cowboys' 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Thursday night marked the fifth time during this run that Prescott has thrown at least three touchdowns in a game. His final touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson put the Cowboys ahead and they converted a two-point conversion to go up 38-35 with 4:37 remaining.

After the Seahawks turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, the Cowboys added a field goal to extend their lead to six points with under two minutes left to play.

The Dallas defense forced another turnover on downs when Geno Smith's pass to DeeJay Dallas on 4th-and-2 was incomplete. Prescott took two kneeldowns to run out the clock and give the Cowboys their fourth straight win.

Going into last night's game, Prescott was comfortably the best quarterback in the NFL by QBR since Week 6.

The Seahawks' defense isn't exactly a juggernaut, but Prescott is doing what great quarterbacks should be doing against inferior competition. He's doing it at a level above every other player at the position.

Thursday night was also a good test for the Cowboys because they had been so dominant at home. This game marked the first time they have trailed at AT&T Stadium all season. They won their first five home games by an average of 29 points.

Seattle was moving the ball up and down the field against a good Cowboys defense and led by eight points at two different points in the second half, including early in the fourth quarter.

Prescott led the Cowboys on three scoring drives in their three possessions in the fourth quarter, not including the two kneeldowns at the end of the game.