Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf Gets Love from NFL Fans After Scoring 3 TDs in Loss to Cowboys

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was a performance worthy of a win.

Unfortunately for DK Metcalf, it wasn't mean to be.

The Seattle Seahawks superstar wideout put on a show at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night as his team suffered a close 41-35 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. But it is one of those performances that'll be remembered for a long time.

Metcalf racked up six receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. And he was feeling it from the jump.

Metcalf got going early, scoring on Seattle's third play from scrimmage by taking a Geno Smith pass 73 yards to the house and putting his squad up early. He then had timely scores throughout the rest of the night to help keep Seattle in the game against one of the best teams in the NFC.

Smith found the All-Pro whenever the Seahawks needed a big play, including the touchdown that put their squad up 35-27 in the fourth quarter. It looked like Seattle was on its way to a victory.

But the Seahawks turned it over on downs on their final three possessions as the Cowboys stormed back for the win.

That didn't stop NFL fans from praising Metcalf though.

Next up for the Seahawks is another tough and crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could have a huge impact on Seattle's quest for a playoff berth.