    Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf Gets Love from NFL Fans After Scoring 3 TDs in Loss to Cowboys

    Francisco RosaDecember 1, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 12: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a first down in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    It was a performance worthy of a win.

    Unfortunately for DK Metcalf, it wasn't mean to be.

    The Seattle Seahawks superstar wideout put on a show at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night as his team suffered a close 41-35 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. But it is one of those performances that'll be remembered for a long time.

    Metcalf racked up six receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. And he was feeling it from the jump.

    Metcalf got going early, scoring on Seattle's third play from scrimmage by taking a Geno Smith pass 73 yards to the house and putting his squad up early. He then had timely scores throughout the rest of the night to help keep Seattle in the game against one of the best teams in the NFC.

    Smith found the All-Pro whenever the Seahawks needed a big play, including the touchdown that put their squad up 35-27 in the fourth quarter. It looked like Seattle was on its way to a victory.

    But the Seahawks turned it over on downs on their final three possessions as the Cowboys stormed back for the win.

    That didn't stop NFL fans from praising Metcalf though.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/dkm14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dkm14</a> said "Stand on business" in sign language 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsDAL</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY">https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY</a> <a href="https://t.co/D65rMuRbrr">pic.twitter.com/D65rMuRbrr</a>

    Shadow @FeelLikeMafe

    DK Metcalf: "Who am I?"<br>Daron Bland: <a href="https://t.co/WiltRD2F5T">pic.twitter.com/WiltRD2F5T</a>

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    DK Metcalf's top speed of 22.23 mph on his 73-yard TD is now the fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, per <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>, passing all the Dolphins' top speeds. It's the fastest in the NFL since Week 2 of 2020 (Raheem Mostert, 23.09 mph). <a href="https://t.co/dhrQDIivTv">pic.twitter.com/dhrQDIivTv</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    DK Metcalf tonight <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/hfxRwSFiJy">pic.twitter.com/hfxRwSFiJy</a>

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    DK Metcalf when he sees Daron Bland line up against him <a href="https://t.co/l1l4OElHrm">pic.twitter.com/l1l4OElHrm</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DK Metcalf vs. the Cowboys: <a href="https://t.co/wF0G0WMoef">pic.twitter.com/wF0G0WMoef</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    DK Metcalf was running like this on that damn TD 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/RJrmU4a8ce">pic.twitter.com/RJrmU4a8ce</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    DK Metcalf said "Stand on business" in sign language at the Seahawks end zone 😤<a href="https://t.co/1zbQPiTCqE">pic.twitter.com/1zbQPiTCqE</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    DK Metcalf managers tonight: <a href="https://t.co/fbs6AzYx59">pic.twitter.com/fbs6AzYx59</a>

    Barstool Gambling @stoolgambling

    DK Metcalf tonight:<br> <a href="https://t.co/G6A1FHl9u7">pic.twitter.com/G6A1FHl9u7</a>

    PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

    DK METCALF EXPLOSION GAME<br><br>💣 6 REC<br>💣 134 YDS<br>💣 3 TDs <br>💣 37.4 PPR POINTS <a href="https://t.co/lt5MpWmmuL">pic.twitter.com/lt5MpWmmuL</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    DK Metcalf as soon as he caught the ball:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> <a href="https://t.co/wMK0BeqQ4X">pic.twitter.com/wMK0BeqQ4X</a>

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    It's the DK Metcalf show in Dallas.<a href="https://t.co/ExFkcQ6aIt">pic.twitter.com/ExFkcQ6aIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/v80oiO8opy">https://t.co/v80oiO8opy</a>

    Next up for the Seahawks is another tough and crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could have a huge impact on Seattle's quest for a playoff berth.

    The two divisional rivals will square off Dec. 10.