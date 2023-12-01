Angel Reese's Return Welcomed by WCBB Fans as No. 7 LSU Rout No. 9 Virginia Tech

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

After a four-game absence, Angel Reese was back on the floor for No. 7 LSU in Thursday's marquee matchup against No. 9 Virginia Tech.

It took a little time for her to get going, but Reese looked like her old self as she helped lead the Tigers to an 82-64 win over the Hokies, the team's eighth straight since being upset in its season opener. The star forward finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

Reese battled foul trouble throughout the game but managed to play through it. She struggled a bit with her efficiency, shooting 5-of-10 from the field. However, she did a great job of attacking the Virginia Tech defense and getting to the line, as she made nine of her 16 free throws.

LSU had four players in double figures in Thursday's contest, which was a rematch from last season's Final Four. Mikaylah Williams led the way with 20 points while Aneesah Williams posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Flaujae Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey earned her 700th career win, becoming the fastest coach in men's or women's Division I history to achieve the feat.

However, it was Reese who was the star of the night as fans on social media showed her love in her return:

Now that Reese is back, LSU will have a stronger chance at defending its national championship. She will only get better as she continues to return to form.