    Angel Reese's Return Welcomed by WCBB Fans as No. 7 LSU Rout No. 9 Virginia Tech

    Doric SamDecember 1, 2023

    LSU forward Angel Reese center, sings the school alma mater with teammates in the second half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. LSU won 109-79. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    After a four-game absence, Angel Reese was back on the floor for No. 7 LSU in Thursday's marquee matchup against No. 9 Virginia Tech.

    It took a little time for her to get going, but Reese looked like her old self as she helped lead the Tigers to an 82-64 win over the Hokies, the team's eighth straight since being upset in its season opener. The star forward finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

    Reese battled foul trouble throughout the game but managed to play through it. She struggled a bit with her efficiency, shooting 5-of-10 from the field. However, she did a great job of attacking the Virginia Tech defense and getting to the line, as she made nine of her 16 free throws.

    LSU had four players in double figures in Thursday's contest, which was a rematch from last season's Final Four. Mikaylah Williams led the way with 20 points while Aneesah Williams posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Flaujae Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

    Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey earned her 700th career win, becoming the fastest coach in men's or women's Division I history to achieve the feat.

    However, it was Reese who was the star of the night as fans on social media showed her love in her return:

    Dailey Joy @daileyjoyf

    some of you talked realllllllll bad about Angel Reese &amp; the leadership of this team over the last few weeks. <br><br>let your apology be as loud as your disrespect was, please!!!

    C. Hill @ChrisJustChilln

    It's good to see Angel Reese back on the court doing her thing!.. them LSU girls looked loaded tonight

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    After a tumultuous few weeks for LSU, they come away with a huge top-10 win over Virginia Tech, 82-64. 20 points for Mikaylah Williams, 19 + 15 for Aneesah Morrow and 19 + 9 for Angel Reese in her return.<br><br>Georgia Amoore led the Hokies with 25 points.

    Women's Hoopz @WBBWorldWide

    ANGEL REESE IS BAAAAACK! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAW</a>

    LSU_Capital @lsu_capital

    Welcome back Angel Reese

    Cory Diaz @ByCoryDiaz

    Fans are happy Angel Reese is back.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> <a href="https://t.co/AXohP1rmwV">pic.twitter.com/AXohP1rmwV</a>

    ZekeHoops @HandsOffAssata

    The facts are Angel Reese has been a team player and leader!

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    Angel Reese being back obviously makes a huge difference but when Aneesah Morrow is playing the way she is LSU is so hard to play

    Shooter 🤼 @DaShooterMac

    The Bayou Barbie is back! <br><br>Welcome back Angel Reese. 👸🏾

    Bre @Queenbreee____

    I really don't like the Angel Reese hate train she never did anything but play basketball!!! It's her first game back with a new team she gone get right!!!!

    Brooke Steach @BrookeSteach

    Welcome back, Angel! <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUwbkb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUwbkb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a><br><br>Angel Reese pumped up after first basket in return <a href="https://t.co/dsfcTWCbyp">https://t.co/dsfcTWCbyp</a>

    Big Tim @tdc200

    Glad Angel Reese is back on the court. Hope things go well here on in.

    Now that Reese is back, LSU will have a stronger chance at defending its national championship. She will only get better as she continues to return to form.

    Reese and LSU (8-1) will be back in action on Dec. 10 at home against Louisiana.