Video: DK Metcalf's TD vs. Cowboys Tops Tyreek Hill for Nfl's Fastest Run in 2023

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

There may be a new fastest man in the NFL.

At least for now.

During Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks' star wideout DK Metcalf topped out at a speed of 22.23 MPH while scampering away for 73-yard touchdown reception.

That speed beat out the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill for the NFL's fastest run this season, according to the NFL's Brian McCarthy. Hill's fastest speed was 22.01 MPH set back in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants.

Hill and Metcalf both have track-like speed with the former being widely recognized as the fastest player in the league for the past severals.