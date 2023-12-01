X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Warriors' Anthony Wiggins out with Injury After Slamming Finger in Car Door

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 1, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 28, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Andrew Wiggins will miss Thursday night's contest due to an unusual injury.

    The Golden State Warriors' forward slammed a car door on his right index finger and was ruled out for the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. He was unable to shoot the ball without discomfort.

    Head coach Steve Kerr isn't too concerned about Wiggins missing an extended period of time though, telling reporters that he thinks it'll be a short-term issue.

    Thursday's contest will be Wiggins' first missed game of the season, having suited up in all 18 of Golden State's matchups thus far.

    The 28-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this year, averaging a career-low 12.8 points per game while shooting just 27 percent from three. He's recording only 1.2 assists while committing 1.8 turnovers each night.

    Wiggins has developed into a strong defender who can impact games without high scoring totals since becoming a Warrior, but that has seemingly disappeared as well. He has the worst net rating of any player in Golden State's rotation, according to NBA.com.

    Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Wiggins' offseason regimen reportedly played a part in his early struggles.

    Warriors' Anthony Wiggins out with Injury After Slamming Finger in Car Door
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "As for Wiggins, sources told ESPN that after missing two months last season over a still undisclosed personal matter, he didn't take the time necessary during the summer to get back into shape ahead of this season. His lack of physical conditioning annoyed some within the organization, a team source added."

    He seems to be finding his rhythm as of late, though. In his last five appearances, Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from three.

    NBA @NBA

    WIGGINS DRILLS A THREE TO PUT THE WARRIORS UP 117-114 WITH 1.6 SECONDS LEFT!<br><br>Thunder-Warriors | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/wVq4EV5oG0">https://t.co/wVq4EV5oG0</a> <a href="https://t.co/4hoFt0CQEy">pic.twitter.com/4hoFt0CQEy</a>

    The Warriors as a team have still struggled to find ways to consistently win, having lost eight of their past 10 games. They'll look to secure a victory over the Clippers while short-handed, with tip-off at 10 p.m. ET.