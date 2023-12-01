Warriors' Anthony Wiggins out with Injury After Slamming Finger in Car Door

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins will miss Thursday night's contest due to an unusual injury.

The Golden State Warriors' forward slammed a car door on his right index finger and was ruled out for the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. He was unable to shoot the ball without discomfort.

Head coach Steve Kerr isn't too concerned about Wiggins missing an extended period of time though, telling reporters that he thinks it'll be a short-term issue.

Thursday's contest will be Wiggins' first missed game of the season, having suited up in all 18 of Golden State's matchups thus far.

The 28-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this year, averaging a career-low 12.8 points per game while shooting just 27 percent from three. He's recording only 1.2 assists while committing 1.8 turnovers each night.

Wiggins has developed into a strong defender who can impact games without high scoring totals since becoming a Warrior, but that has seemingly disappeared as well. He has the worst net rating of any player in Golden State's rotation, according to NBA.com.

Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Wiggins' offseason regimen reportedly played a part in his early struggles.

"As for Wiggins, sources told ESPN that after missing two months last season over a still undisclosed personal matter, he didn't take the time necessary during the summer to get back into shape ahead of this season. His lack of physical conditioning annoyed some within the organization, a team source added."

He seems to be finding his rhythm as of late, though. In his last five appearances, Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 48 percent from three.