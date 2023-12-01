X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to Pay Salary of Photographer Suspended by NFL for Celebration

    Doric SamDecember 1, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs a route during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
    Perry Knotts/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill's viral touchdown celebration from earlier this season wound up costing videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons his job, but Hill is doing right by him.

    "I told him I was gonna cover his salary, whatever the NFL was gonna pay him. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of (Fitzgibbons)," Hill said, per USA Today's Jordan Mendoza. "Make sure you're not out of a job."

    During Miami's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 15, Hill celebrated his 41-yard touchdown reception by grabbing Fitzgibbon's cellphone and recording himself doing a backflip. One of the NFL's affiliated social media accounts tweeted the selfie video before quickly deleting it.

    NFL @NFL

    TYREEK HILL. HUGE TOUCHDOWN.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsMIA</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O">https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uis2fkF3el">pic.twitter.com/Uis2fkF3el</a>

    Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old University of Miami student who says he has been working Dolphins games since last year, released a video on Monday explaining that the NFL revoked his credential for the remainder of the season and "possibly for good" because he "had to be disciplined."

    "One of the best moments of my life turned upside-down in a matter of seconds," Fitzgibbons said in the video.

    Hill told reporters on Thursday that he attempted to get the NFL to reverse its decision, but the league refused. Hill said he's been in contact with Fitzgibbons and he plans to continue working with him.

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to Pay Salary of Photographer Suspended by NFL for Celebration
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "I told him, 'Don't let this get to you, man. Like, just hold your head up,'" Hill said. "'You're still young, continue to do what you love.'"

    Hill and the Dolphins improved to 8-3 by defeating the New York Jets in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game last week. They will be seeking their third straight victory when they take on the Washington Commanders (4-8) on Sunday.