Dolphins' Tyreek Hill to Pay Salary of Photographer Suspended by NFL for Celebration

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill's viral touchdown celebration from earlier this season wound up costing videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons his job, but Hill is doing right by him.

"I told him I was gonna cover his salary, whatever the NFL was gonna pay him. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of (Fitzgibbons)," Hill said, per USA Today's Jordan Mendoza. "Make sure you're not out of a job."

During Miami's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 15, Hill celebrated his 41-yard touchdown reception by grabbing Fitzgibbon's cellphone and recording himself doing a backflip. One of the NFL's affiliated social media accounts tweeted the selfie video before quickly deleting it.

Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old University of Miami student who says he has been working Dolphins games since last year, released a video on Monday explaining that the NFL revoked his credential for the remainder of the season and "possibly for good" because he "had to be disciplined."

"One of the best moments of my life turned upside-down in a matter of seconds," Fitzgibbons said in the video.

Hill told reporters on Thursday that he attempted to get the NFL to reverse its decision, but the league refused. Hill said he's been in contact with Fitzgibbons and he plans to continue working with him.

"I told him, 'Don't let this get to you, man. Like, just hold your head up,'" Hill said. "'You're still young, continue to do what you love.'"