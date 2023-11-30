Patriots' Bailey Zappe: 'Nothing Set in Stone' About Starting vs. Chargers

Elsa/Getty Images

It appears that the tides may be changing a bit in New England.

Patriots' backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has reportedly been taking the majority of first-team reps this week over incumbent starter Mac Jones ahead of the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

However, coach Bill Belichick hasn't made anything official as of yet and Zappe has been going through his typical routine, regardless of whether he gets the nod or not.

"Nothing set in stone. I'm just taking it day by day. Treating every rep I get in practice like it's a game rep and just preparing like I do every other week," Zappe said, via the team's website. "It's cliche to say it, but I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter as far as watching film, studying the plays, and getting with the guys. For me, this week is not any different."

Zappe, 24, has served as relief for Jones several times this season during games in which the latter has performed poorly, most recently in last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

In four appearances this season Zappe has completed 19 passes for 158 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He hasn't exactly inspired confidence as a potential permanent replacement for Jones.

This isn't the first time in his career Zappe has had to fill in, however. As Jones battled injuries in 2022, the former fourth-round pick actually got a couple of starts and went 2-0 over that stretch.

It's come to the point in the season where Belichick may just want to evaluate what he potentially has in Zappe—as it has been a lost season for the Patriots. At 2-9 they are projected to finish with the No. 3 overall pick in next April's draft.

The last time New England had a top-five pick was the 1994 draft when they took two-time Pro Bowler Willie McGinest.