    Alabama's Nick Saban Says it Would be 'Disrespect' Not to Include SEC Team in CFP

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images

    Nick Saban wants to make sure Alabama doesn't get left out of the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team if it beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game this weekend.

    The head coach told reporters on Thursday it would be a "disrespect to the SEC if there isn't an SEC representation in the [CFP]."

    "I think the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country," he added. "I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they're one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we'd be one of the best four teams in the country."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

