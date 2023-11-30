Alabama's Nick Saban Says it Would be 'Disrespect' Not to Include SEC Team in CFP

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Nick Saban wants to make sure Alabama doesn't get left out of the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team if it beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game this weekend.

The head coach told reporters on Thursday it would be a "disrespect to the SEC if there isn't an SEC representation in the [CFP]."

"I think the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country," he added. "I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they're one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we'd be one of the best four teams in the country."

