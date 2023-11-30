Alabama's Nick Saban Says it Would be 'Disrespect' Not to Include SEC Team in CFP

Alabama's Nick Saban Says it Would be 'Disrespect' Not to Include SEC Team in CFPNovember 30, 2023
Nick Saban wants to make sure Alabama doesn't get left out of the College Football Playoff as a one-loss team if it beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game this weekend.
The head coach told reporters on Thursday it would be a "disrespect to the SEC if there isn't an SEC representation in the [CFP]."
"I think the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country," he added. "I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they're one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we'd be one of the best four teams in the country."
