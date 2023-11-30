X

    Tiger Woods' Return Celebrated by Golf Fans in Round 1 of 2023 Hero World Classic

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 30: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on November 30, 2023 in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    Tiger Woods is back.

    The star golfer made his first appearance in a tournament since pulling out of the Masters in April at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday, shooting a 3-over 75.

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Tiger's still got speed. <a href="https://t.co/E7WaapexDa">pic.twitter.com/E7WaapexDa</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Tiger Woods sinks it for birdie from 48 feet out on the 11th! 🔥🐅<br><br>📺: Golf Channel &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/BXynXsMZ52">pic.twitter.com/BXynXsMZ52</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Tiger Woods reads it perfectly from distance for a strong birdie on the 5th. 👏<br><br>📺: Golf Channel &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/8UEF3LlRnI">pic.twitter.com/8UEF3LlRnI</a>

    It was hardly vintage Tiger and he found himself in 18th place out of 20 golfers following the opening round.

    But for most golf fans, just having him back on the course was a welcome sight:

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    Four birdies, five bogeys and a double. Played the par-5s in 1-over. A 3-over 75. Tiger said he was rusty and it showed, but just the first steps in a much longer journey. Great to see him out there again.

    Pablo Larrazabal @plarrazabal

    I know you are very rusty <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> … we are just happy to see you walking those fairways. You are back big cat. 🐅 I can see a very low one tomorrow and getting back in the tournament 🐅

    Michael Harrison @houndogharrison

    It's been a brutal ending of the round for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> but a lot of positives from today. Some really good stuff. Pain free, drove it well, largely speaking putted solidly. Knocking off the rust…

    Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier

    Tiger just drained a 50-footer for birdie, shouted "great read, Robby!" to his caddie, Rob McNamara, who hasn't read a putt all day, couldn't stop laughing to himself as he walked off the green. Guy is absolutely giddy to be back out here

    Cam Rogers @CamRogersLive

    Tiger Woods ranked 10th today in driving distance.<br><br>Not bad for someone who can't push off his right foot as much as he used to.<br><br>LOT of upper body power in that swing now.

    Uncle Lippy @UncleLippy

    Any day you get to watch Tiger Woods play golf is a good a day

    Adam Scully @adam_scully

    Takeaways from Tiger Woods' round:<br><br>*Walk looked good!<br><br>*Love the adjustments he's made with his swing. Clearly he's strengthened his upper body &amp; core to generate speed, since he can't push off his right leg very well.<br><br>*Narrower stance for more rotation, especially with driver.

    Woods was actually a stroke under par heading into No. 16, but a double-bogey on that hole and two bogeys to end the round quickly erased what had been an excellent afternoon up until that point.

    It also probably made it highly unlikely he'd keep pace with the leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau, who each shot 5 under. But Thursday wasn't about winning so much as it was seeing if Woods could play pain free after his longstanding leg and ankle issues.

    "I was rusty. I didn't have my feels," he acknowledged after the round. "Conditions were tough early. I kinda hung through there and I did not finish off my round the way I needed to. And consequently, it kinda went sideways at the end."

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Tiger Woods expands on making adjustments in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a> first round after seven months since his last tournament. 🐅 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> <a href="https://t.co/ytU2t21Tfs">pic.twitter.com/ytU2t21Tfs</a>

    As for where he was hurting after the game, Woods answered pretty much everywhere.

    "My leg, my back, my neck," he said. "Just from playing, hitting shots. Trying to hold off shots. It's just different at game speed, too. Game speed a lot different from at-home speed."

    Golfweek @golfweek

    Tiger Woods said he was sore after first round at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroWorldChallenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroWorldChallenge</a>: "My leg, my back, my neck." <a href="https://t.co/F5vM5MDLHI">pic.twitter.com/F5vM5MDLHI</a>

    It's hard to imagine that Woods will ever get back to the form he showed in his prime years, when he was one of the most successful and accomplished players the sport has ever seen.

    But having him back is good for the sport. Thursday didn't end the way he would have wanted, but it was a good start nonetheless.