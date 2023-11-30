Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Open to Playing WR: 'I Would Definitely Be There'

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one of the best players in the NFL at his position, but he believes he can make an impact on the offensive side of the ball as well.

While speaking on The Insiders podcast, Surtain said he would be open to the possibility of lining up at wide receiver at some point this season.

"If there were a time and an opportunity to get those offensive snaps, I would definitely be there, because I've always wanted to be an offensive player growing up," Surtain said. "So if I get a time or a chance to play offense I would do so."

Surtain noted that he was hoping to show his skills to Sean Payton in practice a couple of weeks ago, but it didn't go anywhere.

"I was acting like I was lined up at receiver and doing some releases and some routes, and I was trying to get Sean's attention," he said. "He looked, but he kind of brushed me off."

A first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022, Surtain is in the midst of another strong season. He has 40 total tackles, nine passes defended and an interception.