NFL Schedule 2023: Broncos vs. Lions Flexed to Saturday, Full Week 15 Slate Announced

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 15 of the NFL schedule is now set.

While there were a number of games without finalized times, that is no longer the case after the league announced some changes Thursday. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks was moved to Monday, Dec. 18, while the previously scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots was switched from that day to Sunday, Dec. 17.

What's more, there will be a triple-header of games on Saturday, Dec. 16, which is highlighted by the prime-time showdown between the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions:

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears will play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 17.

That game between the Lions and Broncos is likely to have major playoff implications.

Detroit is in first place in the NFC North at 8-3, although it is coming off a disappointing showing in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. It is still within striking distance of the 10-1 Eagles for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the NFC, especially if the San Francisco 49ers defeat Philadelphia on Sunday.

As for the Broncos, they have undergone quite the turnaround.

It seemed to be a lost season when they started 1-5, with the lone victory being a dramatic comeback against the Bears. However, they have won five games in a row, including victories over the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

All of those teams are still alive in the playoff picture, which is a testament to Denver's ability to deliver in an unexpected way. Quarterback Russell Wilson has avoided some of the turnover problems that were an issue last year, and the Broncos seem to be rounding into form ahead of the stretch run.

The Broncos are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in the race for the AFC's final wild-card spot, although Indianapolis currently holds the tiebreaker.