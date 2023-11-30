Eagles vs. Seahawks Flexed to MNF for NFL Week 15 Schedule; Replaces Chiefs-Patriots

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Week 15 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks has been flexed to Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football, it was announced Friday.

The game was initially set to be played on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs were initially set for the Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup. That game has been moved to 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The battle of the birds should be far more intriguing for NFL fans on a Monday night.

Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in the NFL this season and sits first in the NFC East with a 10-1 record entering Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Birds also have a huge divisional tilt with the Dallas Cowboys on tap before Week 15.

Additionally, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is firmly in the MVP conversation, which should make the matchup even more intriguing as he aims to increase his chances of winning the honor.

Hurts has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,697 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 410 yards and 11 scores.

Seattle, meanwhile, is in the thick of the playoff race and sits second in the NFC West with a 6-5 record entering Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys. The Seahawks will also face the Niners before meeting the Eagles on MNF.

Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith is also having himself a decent year. He has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,584 yards and 12 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 86 yards.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (8-3) would have been a fun watch on a Monday night, the Patriots have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and are a complete mess.

The Pats are 2-9 and quarterback Mac Jones has been benched four times as the offense seemingly gets worse by the game. While head coach Bill Belichick has yet to name a starter for Sunday's tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe may be in line to get the call.