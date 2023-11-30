Tyreek Hill Responds To Tom Brady's 'Mediocre' Comments: NFL Is 'Protecting' Players

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is one of the greatest to ever step onto an NFL field, but he made waves earlier this month with his comments about today's game.

Tyreek Hill was one of many players to catch wind of Brady saying that he believes "there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver disagrees with the remark.

Hill said during an appearance on the RG3 and The Ones podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (41:30 mark);

"I wouldn't say that [it's become mediocre], I would just say that the NFL is trying to do a better job at just protecting its product, which is obviously the players. I know we say 'no fun league' all the time, but I think this is the best way to be able to play football, I think it's safe for guys to not fully get their heads taken off."

Appearing on the Stephen A. Smith Show earlier this month, Brady explained why he believes the NFL's product has become diluted:

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past. I think the coaching isn't as good as it was. I don't think the development of young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it's been.

"I look at a lot of players like Ray Lewis, Rodney Harrison and Ronnie Lott and guys that impacted the game in a certain way and every hit they would have made would have been a penalty. You hear coaches complaining about their own player being tackled and not necessarily.. why don't they talk to their player about how to protect himself? ... Offensive players need to protect themselves."