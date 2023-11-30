Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones 'Emotionally and Mentally Beat Up' After Week 12 Benching

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If it has seemed like New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was feeling the weight of a difficult season on his shoulders, there's a good explanation for that.

Per Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, a Patriots team source described Jones as "emotionally and mentally beat up" after being benched yet again in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.

