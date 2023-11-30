Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones 'Emotionally and Mentally Beat Up' After Week 12 Benching

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones 'Emotionally and Mentally Beat Up' After Week 12 BenchingNovember 30, 2023
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
If it has seemed like New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was feeling the weight of a difficult season on his shoulders, there's a good explanation for that.
Per Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, a Patriots team source described Jones as "emotionally and mentally beat up" after being benched yet again in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.