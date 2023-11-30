X

NFL

    Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones 'Emotionally and Mentally Beat Up' After Week 12 Benching

    Adam WellsNovember 30, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 05: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    If it has seemed like New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was feeling the weight of a difficult season on his shoulders, there's a good explanation for that.

    Per Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, a Patriots team source described Jones as "emotionally and mentally beat up" after being benched yet again in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.

