MLB Rumors: Prospect Jackson Chourio, Brewers Agree to Historic 8-Year, $80M Contract

David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly expected to agree to an eight-year, $80 million contract with outfield prospect Jackson Chourio on Thursday.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the deal includes two team options and it will set the all-time record for the richest contract given to a minor league player.

The previous record belonged to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, who signed a six-year, $50 million deal in 2020 and has gone on to become an All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger Award winner.

Chourio, 19, has yet to play in a major league game, and he has just six games of experience above the Double-A level.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.