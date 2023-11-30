X

    MLB Rumors: Prospect Jackson Chourio, Brewers Agree to Historic 8-Year, $80M Contract

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 24, 2023: Jackson Chourio #94 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs off the field after the eighth inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on March 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly expected to agree to an eight-year, $80 million contract with outfield prospect Jackson Chourio on Thursday.

    According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the deal includes two team options and it will set the all-time record for the richest contract given to a minor league player.

    The previous record belonged to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, who signed a six-year, $50 million deal in 2020 and has gone on to become an All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger Award winner.

    Chourio, 19, has yet to play in a major league game, and he has just six games of experience above the Double-A level.

