Report: Titans' Mike Vrabel Seen as Top 5 HC in NFL amid Patriots, Belichick Rumors

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Should he garner outside interest this offseason, the Tennessee Titans may not let head coach Mike Vrabel go without a fight.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on The Herd with Colin Cowherd the Titans value Vrabel very highly and that around the league "consider him to be a top-10, top-five coach."

This comes as some have floated Vrabel as a potential successor to Bill Belichick for the New England Patriots.

The former linebacker is 52-41 in his six years with Tennessee, guiding the team to the playoffs on three occasions. While some fans will probably push back on the idea he's one of the five best coaches in the NFL, it's easy to see why the Titans want him guiding a post-Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry future.

Likewise, Vrabel makes plenty of sense as the person to take the Patriots into uncharted territory. He's a proven commodity whose eight years in New England as a player would also leave him well suited to carry on Belichick's legacy.

But Russini's reporting Wednesday aligns with what she wrote for The Athletic on Nov. 23: "Based on multiple conversations with high-ranking Titans officials, the franchise strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success."

The Patriots could trade for Vrabel, but the cost of making that happen would almost certainly be far too significant.

The New Orleans Saints netted the No. 29 overall pick and a 2024 second-rounder from the Denver Broncos in return for Sean Payton and a 2024 third-rounder. Payton had been out of a job to that point, so imagine what Tennessee might request for a coach it clearly covets so highly.