NFL Rumors: Jets HC Saleh, Staff Feel 'Safe' About Jobs Due to Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Even though Robert Saleh is in danger of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season, the New York Jets head coach isn't concerned about his job status.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (starts at 1:00 mark), The Athletic's Dianna Russini said Saleh and the Jets coaching staff feels "safe" because there's an understanding from ownership that this season changed when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1.

One thing Russini said that's worth noting about Saleh and the coaching staff is the Jets have been operating under the influence of Rodgers.

"Does Aaron Rodgers want this to happen? Because that's the way this organization operates," she said. "If Aaron Rodgers wants it—if he wants Robert Saleh, Robert Saleh is going to be the coach."

There's still some hope that Rodgers might be able to play again this season, despite having surgery to repair his Achilles on Sept. 13. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Saleh told reporters Rodgers was cleared for "functional football activity," but not contact. He also added it's toon soon to tell if the four-time NFL MVP will play in games before the end of the season.

The 21-day window means the Jets have until Dec. 20 to determine if they are going to activate Rodgers from injured reserve. If they don't do it by that date, he will be ineligible to play the rest of the season.

New York's front office didn't do Saleh and the coaching staff any favors after Rodgers went down in Week 1. Zach Wilson was thrust back into starting duty and it went as poorly as the previous two seasons did.

Tim Boyle, who spent three seasons on the Green Bay Packers with Rodgers from 2018 to '20, started last week's game against the Miami Dolphins. He finished 27-of-38 for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Jets have built a strong defense under Saleh, whose background is on that side of the ball. Rodgers was supposed to be the answer they've been searching for at quarterback.

Instead, the Wilson-Boyle tandem has led the offense to the third-fewest points per game (14.8). The Jets are 4-7 overall and two games out of a playoff spot in the AFC.