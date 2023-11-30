49ers' Kyle Shanahan Surprised by Spread vs. Eagles: 'It Doesn't Make a Lot of Sense'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The visiting San Francisco 49ers are 2.5-point favorites over the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per DraftKings Sportsbook. On the surface, it's a puzzling line considering the Eagles are at home and sport an NFL-best 10-1 record, while the 8-3 49ers face a cross-country trip to play in the daunting environment of Lincoln Financial Field.

For his part, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed confused by the line, as noted by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"I mean, it doesn't make a lot of sense to me, but I don't really know how that stuff works," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "So, I don't really know why. It is random."

The 49ers may have a worse record, but they are actually one of the best (if not the best) team in football by numerous metrics.

Per Aaron Schatz of FTN's DVOA metric, they are actually the second-best team in the league (and No. 1 in offense by a wide margin). Philadelphia ranks ninth.

Per Ben Baldwin's Objective NFL Power Rankings, they are No. 1. Philadelphia ranks sixth.

The 49ers have also posted some of the most impressive wins of the season, including a 42-10 victory over the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys and a 34-3 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The reigning NFC champion Eagles have skated by against inferior competition, notably a 25-20 victory over the two-win New England Patriots, an overtime win (and another seven-point victory) against the four-win Washington Commanders.

That being said, they still have tremendous talent on both sides of the ball and are 10-1 for a reason. They also beat the 49ers 31-7 in last year's NFC title game, although that matchup would have been different if San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy didn't unfortunately suffer a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Purdy is back and ready to go, and this matchup promises to be a great one. Kickoff in Philadelphia is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

