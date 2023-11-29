Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez to See More Snaps on Offense, Defense After LB's 1st Catch

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has primarily been a special teams player this season, but he might be on the field for all three phases of the game much more in the future after he was an unlikely pass-catcher during his team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

"He's gonna have to take on a bigger load," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "He plays a little bit on defense and we're gonna need him more on offense, too. So we're gonna stretch him out a little bit here, but he can handle it. He's got hands, too, you saw that, can flip his hips. He's tough, he's got leverage. He's smart. So it's pretty impressive."

Rodriguez caught the first pass of his career during that game against Green Bay and will apparently be heavily featured during the upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted he has played 187 special teams plays, 66 defensive snaps and 20 offensive snaps this season. According to Pro Football Reference, the last time he played more than seven percent of the defensive snaps was in Week 4 against Green Bay.

That is a change from last year when he was a starting linebacker who tallied 87 tackles.